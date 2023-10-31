Man seriously injured in north Edmonton assault, 1 arrested

A man is in custody after another man was seriously injured in north Edmonton on Monday.

Police responded to a report of an assault at 129 Avenue and 85 Street just before 9 a.m. and found a 35-year-old seriously injured.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

A 37-year-old was arrested on scene.

Police are investigating and do not believe the assault was random.