Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say a man was shot in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401.

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in North York on Sunday, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401 just before 6 p.m.

Police said officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have not released suspect information.

