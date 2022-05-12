Man seriously injured in North York shooting: police
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
A man is in hospital after he was found shot in the driveway of a North York townhouse complex overnight.
Toronto police say they were called to Roywood Drive, near York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway at 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers also located a white Toyota sedan with a bullet hole in its windshield.
Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred east of where the victim was found, somewhere on Ellesmere Road.
No suspect information was made available.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.