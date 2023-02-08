Man seriously injured in Scarborough highrise shooting; 2 suspects sought

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a 22-year-old man was shot in a highrise in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a 22-year-old man was shot in a highrise in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a shooting at 263 Pharmacy Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers arrived to locate a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg.

"The male victim, prior to police arrival, was actually being assisted by residents of the building who were attempting to treat his injuries," Duty Insp. Mike Hayles told reporters at the scene Wednesday night.

Toronto paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a trauma centre, where he remains in serious, life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, two male suspects are being sought in connection with the shooting. Hayles said the victim was involved in an "interaction" with the two suspects before he was shot.

He added that the shooting occurred within one of the building's stairwells. When asked if the incident was targeted, Hayles said, "It would be premature at this point to talk about motive."

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

"It's a little early to say exactly how the suspects fled. But we are confident that the threat to public safety no longer exists," Hayles said.

Residents in the area can expect a significant police presence for several hours, he said, as officers gather evidence and canvass for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.