Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fire
A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after a fire broke out at a house in Scarborough.
Toronto Fire said crews were called to a residence on Warden Avenue, north of Kingston Road, just before 8:15 p.m.
When they arrived, firefighters located the fire in the basement.
One person suffering from bad burns was removed from the house. Toronto paramedics said a 35-year-old man was taken to a burn centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire has been knocked down.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Toronto Fire said they found a flammable substance in the basement.
FIRE:
Warden Av +Lynn Rd
8:13pm
- house fire
- police are o/s@Toronto_Fire is o/s
- one person has been located with injuries and is being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics
ROAD CLOSURE: Warden Av is closed from Ionson Blvd to Kingston Rd @TTCnotices#GO1492662
^lb
