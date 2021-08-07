Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fire

A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after a fire broke out at a house in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to a residence on Warden Avenue, north of Kingston Road, just before 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters located the fire in the basement.

One person suffering from bad burns was removed from the house. Toronto paramedics said a 35-year-old man was taken to a burn centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire has been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Toronto Fire said they found a flammable substance in the basement.

FIRE:

Warden Av +Lynn Rd

8:13pm

- house fire

- police are o/s@Toronto_Fire is o/s

- one person has been located with injuries and is being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

ROAD CLOSURE: Warden Av is closed from Ionson Blvd to Kingston Rd @TTCnotices#GO1492662

^lb