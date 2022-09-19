Man seriously injured in shooting at Maple Ridge home

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday night at a Maple Ridge home that was "known to police," authorities say.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. from a woman inside the property on 227 Street near 123 avenue, a media release says.

"The woman was in another area of the home when she heard loud bangs and subsequently found an injured male occupant," according to the detachment.

The 51-year-old male victim was taken away in an ambulance and police remained on scene to search the premises.

Mounties are appealing for witnesses, saying "police believe more people are involved in this incident."

They are specifically interested in security or dashcam footage captured between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. in the following areas.

Lee Avenue between Edge street and 227th street

124th Avenue between 224th street and 227th street

123rd Avenue between Franklin Park and 227th street

227th Street between Abernethy Way and Dewdney Trunk Road

The investigation is ongoing but authorities say the shooting is not believed to be random or gang-related.

"The residence is known to police and the early investigation suggests this is an isolated incident," the statement says.

Those with information or video are urged to call 604-463-6251.