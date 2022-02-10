Man seriously injured in shooting in Carleton Village
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A man is in hospital after being shot in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Toronto police said the shooting happened in the area of Pelham Avenue and Osler Street, south of Davenport Road, just before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
No suspect information was immediately available.
