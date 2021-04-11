Man seriously injured in shooting in North York
A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to Arlstan Drive, in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also found several shell casings at the scene.
This is the fourth shooting in North York in the last 24 hours.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls for the sound of gunshots in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.
Officers located shell casings, but no victims were found.
Police were in the same area Saturday evening also for a shooting that left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized.
Officers were called 15 minutes later to a parking garage near Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of shots fired.
A man in his 30s was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said it is too early to determine whether the two shootings on Saturday, which were less than three kilometres apart, were connected.