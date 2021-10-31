Man seriously injured in shooting in Vaughan: police

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot on the southern edge of Vaughan early Sunday morning.

York Regional Police say they were called to Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they were trying to determine the exact place where he was shot in relation to where he was found.

A large police presence was seen outside Cameo Lounge, along Steeles Avenue near Scholes Road.

No suspect information was made available.