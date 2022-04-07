Man dead after shooting outside Toronto subway station, police say

A shooting at a downtown Toronto subway station Thursday afternoon left one man dead, police say.

The incident occurred outside Sherbourne Station around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the victim later died of his injuries. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Trains on Line 2 bypassed Sherbourne Station, but regular service later resumed.