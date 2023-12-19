Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in northwestern Ont.

Provincial police are issuing a warning after a man was seriously injured in a single snowmobile crash on a northwestern Ontario lake Sunday.

Emergency crews from Kenora and Treaty Three Police Service were called to Shoal Lake 39 First Nation -- Iskatewizaagegan #39 -- shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 17 following a collision on the ice, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Members of the small community near the Manitoba border helped get the man to paramedics so he could receive prompt medical attention.

"The male is in stable condition and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing," OPP said.

"The OPP wish to remind everyone that no ice is safe ice and to always be safe and prepared when venturing out. Alert someone of the destination and route to be (taken) as well as expected return time."