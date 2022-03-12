Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting

A shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood Saturday afternoon left one man with serious injuries.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at 1775 Weston Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Duty Insp. Rich Harris said the victim had an interaction with the occupant or occupants of a dark-coloured sedan that later was seen fleeing the area.

“At this time, the investigation does reveal that this appears to have been a targeted event,” said Harris, adding that there is no threat to public safety.

“We do have many uniformed members from 12 Division, as well as plainclothes members from the Centralized Shooting Response Team that are on the ground right now investigating this, speaking to several witnesses.”

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.