Man seriously injured in violent assault, London police investigating
London police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated assault on Dundas Street after a man allegedly randomly attacked another, leaving him seriously injured.
Police say around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a man was escorted out of a business in the 200 block of Dundas Street after “causing a disturbance” inside.
The man continued causing a stir outside and assaulted a nearby man with a closed fist, police say. The victim fell to the ground and emergency services were called by witnesses.
Police identified the suspect and he was arrested around 1:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains seriously injured.
The victim and accused were not known to each other, police say.
A 32-year-old London man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Police believe there are multiple witnesses to the assault and are asking anyone with information and/or videos from cell phones or businesses to contact police.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
