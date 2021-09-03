Man seriously injured in Waterloo stabbing: WRPS

Regional police say a man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive around 7:10 a.m.

A 58-year-old man was located at the scene with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled from the area and was located by police nearby.

A 29-year-old man was charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon, uttering death threats, and failing to comply.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

UPDATE:

An individual has been taken into police custody.



Continued increase in police presence in the area. There are no further concerns for public safety.



