Man seriously injured in Wychwood stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Wychwood area.

It happened following a reported altercation near Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road at around 7 p.m., Toronto Police said.

One man was found with a stab wound and was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

There is no suspect information so far.

