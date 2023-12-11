Man seriously injured, suspect arrested after shooting in northern B.C.

A man was taken to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries after being shot at a home in northern B.C. over the weekend, Mounties said.

The Prince George RCMP were alerted to the shooting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cinnamon Street in Bear Lake, which is about 70 kilometres north of Prince George. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the property.

Mounties said the incident was targeted and there is no risk to the general public.

Later that evening, police said they identified the suspect as 31-year-old Prince George resident Michael Dillon Solmundson. He has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and use of a firearm during the commission of an offense.

According to online court records, Solmundson was also charged with other firearms-related offences committed Dec. 9. He remains in custody pending his third court appearance on Friday.