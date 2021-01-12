An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody according to the jail.

In a news release Tuesday, the institution said Tommy Beaulieu died on Jan. 11

Stony Mountain said Beaulieu had been serving a sentence of 10 years, five months and seven days for aggravated assault of a peace officer, break and enter to steal a firearm, and robbery with violence.

He was one of four men charged in connection to the shooting of Corp. Graeme Kingdon in August 2018 near Onanole, Man.

He has been serving that sentence since May 13, 2020.

In an email to CTV News, the jail said it does not believe his death is linked to COVID-19.

"However, this incident is still under investigation and the Coroner will determine the cause of death," the email said.

Beaulieu's next of kin have been notified about his death.