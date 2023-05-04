Man sexually assaults woman near baseball field: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted near a baseball field, according to a Wednesday news release.
A man approached a woman in the area of the Mainland Common baseball field adjacent to the Halifax Transit Lacewood Terminal around 1 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man lured the woman closer to the baseball field and sexually assaulted her.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, standing about five-foot-nine, with a thin build, brown hair and facial hair.
He wore a dark-coloured winter jacket and sweatpants at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
