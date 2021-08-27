Man shatters door at Guelph restaurant where he was refused service: police

Guelph police have charged a man with mischief after he allegedly kicked and broke the glass door at a restaurant.

Officers were called to the restaurant near Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the man was refused service at the restaurant "due to his level of intoxication and his aggressive behaviour."

He kicked the glass door and shattered it when he left, according to police.

He was arrested nearby and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.