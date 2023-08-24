Man shoots himself in Brooks, Alta., bar: RCMP

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he accidentally shot himself early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.

Around 1:09 a.m., police responded to a local bar for a shooting.

When they arrived, Brooks RCMP were told that a 45-year-old man had been shot and was taken to hospital.

Police said the patient was eventually flown to Calgary, where he is listed in serious condition.

Late Thursday afternoon, Brooks RCMP issued an update stating that an investigation of the event revealed that the man accidentally discharged his gun.

"Video surveillance shows the victim showing his firearm to another person," a release said, "when it discharged and he shot himself. No other people were injured."

Police say charges are pending.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 /9TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Brooks is approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.