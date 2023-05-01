Man shoots up car dealership in Dartmouth: Halifax police
Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man fired several gunshots into a car dealership in Dartmouth, N.S.
An employee of Carson Exports arrived at work Sunday morning to find several bullet holes in the building, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.
They called police and officers responded to the business on Windmill Road around 10 a.m.
Police say their investigation found a man walked up to the building around 5:10 a.m. and shot at it before leaving in a vehicle. No one was inside at the time.
Investigators describe the suspect as about six-feet tall, with a medium build and wearing dark pants, a brown jacket, a face mask and gloves.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.
Carson Exports sells a variety of domestic vehicles, but also carries exotic brands, according to its website.
The dealership is selling a McLaren 720S Spider for $399,000, a Bentley Bentayga Speed for $359,000 and a 1990s Ferrari F355 Spider for $169,000, the website shows.
Halifax Regional Police wants anyone with information to call the department or Crime Stoppers.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.
-
Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot springWeather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.
-
Waterloo’s Ed 'Peewee Charles' Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.