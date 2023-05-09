Man shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, investigation underway

After a heavy police presence near a Kirkland Lake school Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say a 66-year-old man was shot and killed by officers.

Because someone was killed during an interaction with police, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, OPP said.

Officers were called to Duncan Avenue South and Second Street East around 7:30 a.m. after someone was seen carrying an edged weapon, the SIU said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"The officers encountered the man in the school parking lot of École secondaire catholique l’Envolée du Nord," the SIU said.

"The man refused to drop the weapon and an interaction ensued. At least one officer deployed their conducted energy weapon at the man and another officer discharged his firearm at the man. The man was struck."

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police closed the street between Second Street West and Hudson Bay Avenue and asked the public to stay away from the area.

While police said all schools remained open, Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres said in a post on social media around 8:30 a.m. North Envolée Catholic School would be closed Tuesday.

"E.C. l'Envolée du Nord closed today due to a police incident. An email has been sent to parents," the school board also said.

In an email response to CTV News on Tuesday morning, OPP Const. Adam Gauthier confrimed the school was not involved, but couldn't release any further details.

"Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case," the SIU said.

"The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) in Sudbury."