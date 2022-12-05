Man shot and killed by RCMP pointed rifle at officer: ASIRT
The armed man RCMP shot in Maskwacis on Thursday died in an Edmonton hospital two days later, Alberta's police watchdog said.
Mounties responded to a call about a man discharging a firearm in a rural area of Samson Cree Nation just before 1:30 p.m.
"Officers drove to the area and, at approximately 2:03 p.m., one of them located a male carrying a rifle and walking down a rural road near the intersection of Range Road 250 and Township Road 442," ASIRT said in a release.
"A second officer, coming from the opposite direction, arrived soon after in his police vehicle. The male walked toward the vehicle, pointing the rifle upward. He stopped as the officer approached him on foot with his firearm drawn. The male then pointed the rifle in the officer’s direction and, at approximately 2:04 p.m., the officer discharged his firearm, striking the male. The male fell to the ground shortly after."
A rifle was found on scene, ASIRT said.
The man received first aid on scene and was airlifted to hospital. He died on Saturday.
ASIRT will investigate the use of force.
