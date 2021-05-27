Man shot and killed by Red Deer RCMP was carrying compound bow: ASIRT

New details are being released about a Monday evening police officer-involved shooting in Red Deer, Alta., that left one man dead, as Alberta's police watchdog investigates the incident.

READ MORE: 1 dead after RCMP open fire in Red Deer Hospital parkade

According to a news release from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), video evidence from near the scene shows the shooting that killed a 46-year-old man happened after he got out of a vehicle and confronted an RCMP officer while carrying a compound bow.

ASIRT says Mounties received several calls around 8:50 p.m. reporting an erratic driver in a grey Volkswagen Jetta.

An RCMP officer found the vehicle not long after as it entered a parkade at the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

According to the news release, the officer began speaking with the man and his passenger after they got out of the Jetta.

"The officer called for backup, which arrived a short time later while attempts to communicate with the man continued," the ASIRT news release reads in part.

"At this time, a confrontation occurred between the man and the police officers on scene which resulted in several members of the RCMP discharging their service firearms," the news release goes on to say. "During this confrontation, the man sustained gunshot wounds, and RCMP members provided first aid to the man until the arrival of EMS, who pronounced the man dead at the scene."

After the shooting, ASIRT says it recovered the compound bow and several arrows from the scene.

ASIRT's investigation into the incident is ongoing. They ask that any witnesses to the event contact investigators at 403-592-4306.