Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
At around 3:49 a.m., police responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street.
Upon arriving on the scene, police say officers located a man in his twenties who had been shot. The man was taken to hospital where police say he died of his injuries.
Investigators remain on the scene and vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being rerouted. Police are asking the public to use different routes to avoid delays.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and they are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police at 902-490-5020.
This is a developing story.
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in AprilHunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot TrailPolice are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Gardener provides tips to grow your own garden this summerOne avid gardener tells CTV News Ottawa, now that spring is in the air it is time to start thinking about what you want to put in the ground.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by MondayWaterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound studentA high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republicsPrince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' warNATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCanNew figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella riskA Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency