Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police

Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.

At around 3:49 a.m., police responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Hollis Street.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say officers located a man in his twenties who had been shot. The man was taken to hospital where police say he died of his injuries.

Investigators remain on the scene and vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being rerouted. Police are asking the public to use different routes to avoid delays.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and they are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police at 902-490-5020.

This is a developing story.