Man shot at police while barricading himself inside home; IIU now investigating
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was sent to hospital during a police incident in St. Vital Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Worthington Avenue for a 44-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants.
When police arrived, the man refused to come to the door and speak with officers, and he allegedly fired a gun from the home at police, prompting the tactical team to be called in.
A school in the area was placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution.
At approximately 2:30, smoke was seen coming from the home, prompting Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to arrive. The fire was extinguished by 3 p.m.
Police said the man then exited the home without listening to police commands. The tactical team fired a bean bag round at the man, temporarily incapacitating him, and allowing police to arrest him.
The man was hospitalized with minor injuries and smoke inhalation. He is facing multiple charges, including five outstanding warrants, police said.
Due to the injury from the bean-bag round, the independent Investigation Unit has been called in to investigate, police said.
-
Should political parties be part of Alberta's municipal politics?Though Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's "in favour" of introducing party politics at the municipal level, Calgary's Mayor is firmly against it.
-
These award-winning wines will be available to try at Stampede 2024Several wineries took home top honours at a new Calgary-based international wine competition – and many of them will be available to try at Stampede 2024.
-
Winter storm, flash freeze as weather warnings for northeastern Ont.Flash freeze and winter storm warnings are in effect for several northeastern Ont. communities, Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday nightThe body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.
-
Calgary students learn coding through Indigenous music at Your Voice is Power workshopHundreds of Calgary junior high school students took part in a workshop Tuesday that teaches computer science and coding skills through Indigenous music.
-
Windsor sees hottest February day on recordWith the mercury reaching 21.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Windsor unofficially beat its record for the warmest February day ever recorded.
-
Toronto man charged in hate-motivated investigation that saw 'King of Kensington' statue vandalizedToronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with the vandalism of the “King of Kensington” statue at Bellevue Park, an incident that is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
-
'Worst it's ever been': Warm winter weather impacting outdoor activitiesThe warmer than usual weather has hurt the winter sports industry and recreational athletes.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown VancouverOrganizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.