Man shot at recording studio in Toronto's east end

A 25-year-old man has been critically injured in an overnight shooting at a recording studio in Toronto's east end.

The incident happened in the Riverdale area at a mixed residential/commercial building at 399 Pape Ave., just north of Langley Avenue.

Paramedics told CP24 that they took one patient to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

A group of males was seen fleeing the area, police said.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

More to come. This is a developing story.