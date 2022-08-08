Man shot by Calgary police Friday had 2 weapons: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog has released new information about an incident in southeast Calgary on Friday that saw police shoot a man.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of 35th Street S.E. at 10 p.m. for reports of a man with weapons who was acting erratically.

Police said Friday that "due to the rapidly changing dynamics" on scene, an officer fired their gun at the suspect, who was then treated on scene by EMS and taken to hospital.

On Monday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said the suspect, who was reportedly suicidal, was carrying two "edged weapons" in his hands.

A photo released by ASIRT shows one of the weapons – a knife with a 17 centimetre blade.

ASIRT says verbal efforts to disarm the man proved unsuccessful, and clarified he was shot when he advanced towards an officer.

"The officer discharged his service weapon several times, striking the male and causing him to collapse," said a Monday release.

"Shortly afterward, the man was taken into custody with the assistance of the Calgary Police K9 unit."

ASIRT says the suspect suffered "significant" injuries.

No officers were injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video of it is asked to contact ASIRT investigators at 403-592-4306.