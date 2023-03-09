Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRT

A man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular

Alberta's police watchdog revealed a photo of a pellet gun found at the scene, which EPS claimed he refused to drop before he was fired upon.

Officers responded to the Funicular Promenade Bridge leading to the Frederick G. Todd Lookout last Thursday around noon.

The scene is next to where 100 Street becomes McDougall Hill Road, just south of the iconic Fairmont Hotel Macdonald hotel overlooking the city's river valley.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the man, who has not been named, refused orders from uniformed police and then tactical officers to drop the weapon.

"The EPS tactical unit arrived and approached the male by climbing the staircase to the platform. As they ascended, the tactical team ordered the male to drop the gun," an ASIRT release said.

"The male did not drop the handgun. Upon reaching the platform, the tactical team fired upon the male, striking him."

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

A witness told CTV News Edmonton on Friday that the man was making "very threatening hand gestures" and he heard a woman screaming at the scene.

ASIRT is tasked with examining the use of force by police and is still investigating.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson