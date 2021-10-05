Man shot by police following weapons call in Richmond; watchdog called, RCMP says
A man is in hospital and B.C.'s police watchdog has been called following an RCMP-involved shooting in Richmond Tuesday.
The B.C. RCMP said in a news release that members of its Richmond detachment were called to a residential area just south of Garden City Park.
Mounties were told there was a man with a weapon on Turnill Street near Bennett Road, and arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.
They found a man who matched the description of their suspect, and started to engage with him as they cordoned off the area, the RCMP said.
Shots were then fired by police.
No further information was given as to why the situation escalated to a shooting. The man was injured, and taken to hospital in serious condition.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified of the shooting, as it is in any incident during which police action or inaction may have caused harm.
Witnesses are asked to contact the IIO with information that may aid its investigation.
In its own news release, the IIO did not provide any further details on what is alleged to have happened, saying only that it is investigating and looking for those with more information.
