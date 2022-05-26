Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka Alta. now facing weapons charge

A 40-year-old-man who was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by an RCMP officer in central Alberta has been charged in the incident.

Mounties allege West Thomas Aldridge was waving an "imitation firearm" in the air as he walked towards the Ponoka RCMP Detachment on Feb. 10.

Aldridge suffered critical injuries in the shooting and was brought to an Edmonton hospital by STARS air ambulance.

On Thursday, RCMP announced that Aldridge was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

He appeared in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Tuesday and has been released on conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is still investigating the RCMP officers' use of force.