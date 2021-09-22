Man shot by Red Deer Mounties during break-and-enter call
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances in which a Red Deer Mountie shot someone on Tuesday.
RCMP say a Maxwell Avenue homeowner reported a break-and-enter around 6 p.m.
When police arrived, "a confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers, during which an officer discharged their service weapon, resulting in injury to the man," Mounties said in a statement the next day.
Officers treated the break-and-enter suspect at the scene until EMS arrived and he was taken to hospital.
The extent of the man's injury is not known, although police said he was expected to live. No RCMP members were hurt in the incident.
The man had been transferred from hospital to police custody by Wednesday.
Shortly before the ASIRT statement was issued around midnight, Alberta RCMP asked the public to avoid Red Deer's Maxwell Avenue area as the shooting had happened there "earlier this evening."
-
N.S. Public Health still seeing about 1,000 people daily for first dose of vaccineThe push continues to get Nova Scotians vaccinated, with many people still coming in for their first shot.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in WaterlooPublic health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.
-
'An investment in the future': The new program aiming to plant more trees at Assiniboine ParkWednesday is National Tree Day, and to mark the occasion the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is launching a new fund to help maintain the health of the trees and forests at Assiniboine Park.
-
'I love this town': Hometown Hero dedicates her time to rejuvenating RadvilleA Radville woman has earned the title of Hometown Hero because of her efforts to rejuvenate and preserve the history of the town.
-
'I'm hoping it plays out smoothly': Toronto businesses react to vaccine passport rolloutIndoor gyms, pools, restaurants, bars, sports venues, bingo halls, theatres and casinos are all places that will require proof of vaccination starting today. Here's how business owners and their customers are reacting.
-
First official day of Fall comes with possibility of 100mm of rainfall for Simcoe CountyThe first official day of fall came in with a rainfall warning for Simcoe County that will last 24 hours.
-
Community spread of COVID-19 identified in N.L. as 23 new infections reportedNewfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 today and community spread of the disease on the Baie Verte peninsula.
-
Derailed LRT car returns to rail yard as investigation continues into Confederation Line derailmentOC Transpo says the badly damaged LRT car was moved back to the Belfast maintenance and storage facility on Wednesday afternoon.