A 27-year-old man who was shot by Saskatoon police now faces charges.

The charges stem from an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 23. Saskatoon police say they were called to a report of a domestic altercation involving a male armed with a weapon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

Saskatoon police say that during their response shots were fired, injuring the male.

Due to the nature of the incident, Saskatoon Police Service asked that Regina Police Service lead the investigation.

On Tuesday, Regina police arrested the man in Saskatoon and charged him with two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, according to a news release.

At the time of his arrest, police say the man possessed a weapon and has been charged with two additional weapon-related offences not associated to the Dec. 23 incident.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Regina Police Service is continuing to investigate.