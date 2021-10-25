Man shot by Thompson RCMP officer taken to hospital with serious injuries
A man shot by an RCMP officer in Thompson has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
On Monday around 2:45 p.m., RCMP said an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents and encountered a 30-year-old man who Mounties said was armed with a knife.
RCMP said the officer fired their gun.
Videos posted to social media show the incident. A single shot can be heard in the video.
RCMP said the man was taken to hospital with a serious injury. They did not provide any further information about the man's condition as of Monday evening.
In a statement Monday evening, Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said he was concerned to see the video.
"My office has been in touch with the Thompson RCMP and we are expecting a full report about what took place today in Thompson," Settee said.
"We are praying that the young person involved in this incident will survive and receive the support needed to heal from this.”
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating, the RCMP said.
