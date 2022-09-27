Man shot by Winnipeg police in Point Douglas

Winnipeg police say a man was shot by an officer Tuesday morning in Point Douglas and is now in hospital.

In a release Tuesday, police said around 8:15 a.m. there was an "officer-involved shooting" at a home in the Point Douglas neighbourhood. Police said a man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police provided no further details on the shooting or what led up to it, saying only that the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been notified and is investigating.

Later on Tuesday, the IIU released more information about the incident.

According to the IIU, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service attended a home on Barber Street to execute a warrant. When they were let in, they found a man armed with the knife. One of the officers deployed a Taser, hitting the man with the knife, who exited the home and ran from police. Officers found the man on Hallet Street.

“Verbal directions were given to the male to drop the knife and an officer subsequently discharged his service firearm, striking the male,” the IIU wrote in a release.

Anyone with information of video footage of the incident is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.