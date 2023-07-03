Man shot dead in Coquitlam

A man was shot multiple times outside a condo tower at the corner of Foster Avenue and North Road in Coquitlam Sunday night.

Mounties confirmed that despite “lifesaving measures,” the man died at the scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

It happened in a private courtyard around 9:20 p.m., just as residents were settling in for the evening.

Witnesses believed they were hearing a repeat of the Canada Day fireworks from the night before.

“But these ones had a real cracking noise to them,” said resident Robb Pelwecki.

“I counted them, I thought I heard 10 gunshots,” he recalled

Other tenants rushed to their balconies to see what had happened, and told CTV News at least a dozen police cars were on scene within minutes.

“You don’t usually get to witness this stuff, so when it happens it’s kind of shocking.” said Pooya Moradi, who has lived in the building for three years.

“I’ve never heard a gunshot in my life, I mean in the movies, not in reality,” he said.

Residents believe the victim is connected to the apartment building, but aren’t sure how.

They said police searched inside, and asked tenants to grant them access to some floors.

Mounties have been quiet about the identity of the witness and a potential motive so far, but in a statement wrote that “this shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.” No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.