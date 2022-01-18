Man shot dead in Etobicoke: police

A man was shot to death in a residential area of Etobicoke early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to 2313 Islington Avenue, near Bergamot Avenue and north of Rexdale Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews say they arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police confirmed a homicide investigation was taking place at the scene but could not provide any suspect information.

It’s the city’s seventh known homicide of 2022.