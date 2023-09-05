Man shot dead outside Etobicoke home while taking trash out, neighbours say

A man who was shot and killed outside his home in south Etobicoke late Monday night appeared to be taking his garbage out when he was ambushed, neighbours told CTV News Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Bonnyview Drive, located near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 11:49 p.m. for reports of a shooting outside a residence in the area.

Police said a male victim was found at the scene and “life-saving measures” were carried out. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre for treatment but he died a short time later.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that the man appeared to have been taking his garbage bins to the curb with his girlfriend when he was gunned down.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but neighbours say he was a builder who owned a construction company called Inspirational Homes. A pickup truck could be seen in the victim’s driveway Tuesday with the company’s name on it.

Inspirational Homes’ website features the address on Bonnyview Drive where the victim was killed. Neighbours say he built the home and lived in it with his girlfriend.

The address had also previously been listed on the short-term rental site Airbnb, where it was described as a luxury mansion listed for $2,500 per night, however neighbours said it hadn’t been rented out recently.

“He was a very good guy,” one neighbour told CTV News Toronto. “He was very friendly and very friendly with the kids as well, very soft spoken, a really good guy.”

Police have not release any suspect information, but say that one person did flee the area up a pedestrian staircase leading from Bonnyview Drive to The Queensway.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.