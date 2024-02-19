Man shot during attempted jewelry store robbery in Surrey's Guildford area
Mounties are investigating an attempted robbery in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.
Officers found the victim after responding to a report of gunfire at a jewelry store near 101 Avenue and 152 Street, close to Guildford Town Centre, at around 6:20 p.m.
“One person was shot by the suspects, who had fled the area prior to police arrival,” Surrey RCMP said in a news release Monday.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.
There were no more RCMP in the area Monday morning, but broken glass and what appeared to be blood stains could be seen at a strip mall.
Surrey RCMP said officers spent Sunday evening canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to witnesses, but asked anyone else with information that could assist in their investigation to come forward.
Authorities are also looking for dash cam video captured near 101 Avenue and 152 Street between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trendsAs warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
-
'But I’ve never been hit': NDP proposal would criminalize coercive control in a relationshipA proposal by the federal New Democrats could take intimate partner violence to a whole new level within the justice system.
-
Saint John police request public assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrantThe Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
MacTier couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversaryA couple from MacTier is celebrating a remarkable milestone on Tuesday - their 70th wedding anniversary.
-
Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South VancouverPolice in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.