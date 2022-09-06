Man shot during home invasion in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a man was shot during a home invasion early Monday morning.

Officers with the Tactical Support Team and the K9 Unit were called to a home in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue around 2:07 a.m. Police were told there had been a shooting during a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been injured. Officers gave the man emergency medical care, including using a tourniquet.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.