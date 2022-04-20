iHeartRadio

Man shot east of downtown Ottawa

A man is in stable condition after being shot east of downtown early Tuesday morning, Ottawa police say.

Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after a man was shot east of downtown early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 6 a.m. on Jeanne Mance Street in Vanier, Ottawa police said in a news release Wednesday.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit.

12