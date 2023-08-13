Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall.

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about potential suspects were available.

This is a developing story. More to come...

