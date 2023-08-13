iHeartRadio

Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: police


Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon. 

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall.

A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about potential suspects were available.

This is a developing story. More to come...

SHOOTING:
1:56 pm
- Burnhamthorpe Rd & The West Mall area
- reports of a shooting
- police o/s
- reports of a male, 20's, located with a gunshot wound to arm
- ongoing investigation
GO#1886537
^av

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2023
12