Man shot in face after 'exchange' with stranger in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face by a stranger in Surrey Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The 38-year-old victim was at a bus stop when he bumped into an unknown man on a bike, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.
"There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim, hitting him in the face," the release reads.
"Thankfully, the victim was immediately transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
The incident unfolded shortly after noon in the 8900 block of 152 Street, police said.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s with a medium build, dirty blond hair and a "light beard."
He was wearing a dark hoodie and dark board shorts and carrying "a man purse" at the time of the shooting. He was also holding a blue bag containing empty cans and riding a bike, according to police.
The shooting has no connection to the B.C. gang conflict, police said, adding that anyone with information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
