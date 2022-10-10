Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan dies in hospital, SIU investigating

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an “interaction” with police officers in Vaughan.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Sunday at Universal EventSpace, at 6250 Hwy 7 at Vaughan Valley Boulevard, just west of Highway 27.

Shooting: Hy 7 W/Vaughan Valley Bv #VAUGHAN - YRP have arrived on scene of a shooting at the Universal Events Ctr. We are in the very initial stages of this investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

York Regional Police said at 11:50 p.m. they were called to the scene for a weapons call.

According to the SIU, officers were "alerted about a man inside (the venue) with a firearm."

The civilian agency, in a news release, said there was an interaction between the man and police, and one officer shot the man.

"Officers provided first aid. Paramedics took over medical care and he was transported to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries," the SIU said.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday morning.

Six investigators have been assigned to the case along with one subject official and five witness officials.

An autopsy is set to take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police, as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service, where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.