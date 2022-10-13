Man shot in south Edmonton parking lot, suspect car torched

Police in Edmonton are looking for help to solve a shooting Sunday night that sent a man to hospital.

Edmonton Police Service officers were called to a gas station parking lot in the area of 25 Avenue SW and 90 Street SW at 10:35 p.m.

"It was reported to police that a male complainant drove his grey 2016 Infiniti QX50 into the gas station parking lot and stopped," spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a Thursday release.

"Shortly thereafter, a white Infiniti G35 pulled into the parking lot, after which a suspect(s) fired multiple gunshots towards the complainant vehicle, before fleeing the scene."

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. EPS said he is not cooperating with their investigation.

About three hours later, the Infiniti G35 was found on fire near 59 Avenue and 17 Street. Police believe the two incidents are related.

EPS did not know how many suspects were involved and investigators did not have genders or descriptions to provide.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam video related to the two scenes is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).