Man shot in southeast Calgary, police search for suspect
Calgary Police Service is searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday morning in the southeast.
Paramedics were called to the 8500 block of Atlas Drive S.E. at about 11:40 a.m. for reports of an "altercation involving firearms."
Crews arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with a gun shot wound to his leg, CPS say.
According to police, officers located firearm casings in the area where the injured man was found.
"Police continue to look for two male suspects that were last seen leaving the area on foot," CPS said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Another Monday shooting in the Lower Mount Royal area is also under investigation by CPS. Officers say it is too early to know if the incidents were related.
