Man shot in Surrey Saturday morning, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting at a home in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Saturday morning.
Surrey RCMP confirmed to CTV News that a man had been shot at a home on Grosvenor Road, but said their investigation is in its very early stages.
Officers were called to the scene in the 13700 block of the street shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release.
They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, police said.
"Officers are currently on scene conducting neighborhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information," Mounties said in their statement.
"The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident."
A neighbour told CTV News more than 15 emergency vehicles had descended on the street around 10 a.m., closing the block to traffic.
Police ask anyone who has information or video from Grosvenor Road between the 13600 and 13900 blocks to call them at 604-599-0502 and cite file number 2022-72525.
Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers
-
Pop of colour: Moon mist inspired mural being painted in Halifax's downtown coreA not-for-profit organization in Halifax is creating an East Coast inspired mural in the city's downtown core over the coming weeks.
-
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey plays at Labatt Park vs London Majors MondayFans at Labatt Park in London, Ont. got to see a former major league baseball player compete against their hometown team Monday afternoon.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this seasonA healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Boy, 6, seriously injured by dog in La Peche, Que.Police in western Quebec say a young boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in La Peche Monday.
-
Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police sayOne man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.
-
Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclubA 19-year-old man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning night, according to police.
-
Quebec takes home gold in Canadian Para Hockey Championships in LeducQuebec has unseated Alberta as the gold-medal champions of the Canadian Para Hockey Championships.
-
Woman arrested after being caught allegedly stealing on cameraA woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a truck in Wallaceburg, police say.
-
Ft. Saskatchewan man wanted for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMPSherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.