Man shot near 118 Avenue in Edmonton; no arrests made

A man was seriously injured when he was shot northeast of downtown Edmonton Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 87 Street around noon.

"It was reported to police that a male with a gunshot wound had entered a business in the area looking for assistance," said Carolin Maran with Edmonton Police Service.

"Officers located the injured 39-year-old man, and EMS responded, treated and transported him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Police contained a multi-unit residence in the area where the shooting was believed to have happened, but officers found no people or evidence of a scene.

The investigation continues.