Man shot near Experimental Farm, police seeking witnesses

Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after a man was shot west of downtown over the weekend.

Police say an injured man showed up at a local hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday after they received a call that someone had been shot.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Wilshire Avenue, just south of Baseline Road near the Experimental Farm.

The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening and he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are looking for anyone who has information about the shooting, or who may have dashcam or security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.