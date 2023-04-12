Man shot on Calgary Transit bus suffers life-threatening injuries

Calgary police are investigating a shooting on a city bus on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the shooting happened during an altercation between several people and also resulted in bear spray being deployed.

It's believed the bus was in motion when the fight broke out at roughly 11:40 a.m., and that all those involved were known to each other.

The driver then stopped the bus in front of the Central Library on Third Street S.E.

Bystanders rushed to help the victim while the offenders ran from the area.

"Officers were quickly on scene, tracking suspects throughout the downtown," said police in a news release.

"A nearby restaurant was contained and searched after reports that one of the suspects had entered shortly after the incident. However, none were located during the search."

Investigators took two suspects into custody on Ninth Avenue near Fort Calgary, but say a third is being sought.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if one of the people in custody is responsible for the shooting.

"This is a disappointing development as we ramp up our enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of public spaces in our city," said Supt. Cliff O’Brien.

"All those who were responsible for the events that lead to such reckless disregard of public safety will be held accountable."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips through Crime Stoppers.

